Karnataka: New tech promises 20-minute property registration

The state government has come up with a new passport-like system in which the property registration process in sub-registrar offices will be over in 20 minutes.

Right now, property registration is seen as a cumbersome process for citizens.

For hassle-free property registration, the government has designed a new Kaveri-2 web-based system that will kick in from November 1. Citizens will be able to book the date and time of their choice to have their properties registered, which will get done in 20 minutes.

"The new system will put an end to delays and waits for citizens. Also, it will curb irregularities and frauds," Additional Inspector-General of Registration H L Prabhakar said.

As of now, citizens have to wait for weeks on end for their turn. Registration day usually means spending hours in the sub-registrar office, from morning till afternoon.

Under the new system, property documents can be uploaded by citizens at home. They can also calculate the fees. At every step, SMS alerts will be received. Citizens can also get encumbrance certificates and other certified copies via mobile.

Responsibilities have been fixed on officials at every stage. Also, under the new system, the focus has been given to data security.

Apparently, the new system will allow data analytics for the Department of Stamps & Registration. For example, a daily collection of stamp duty and registration fees will be available in real-time. Also, analytics will include the demographic profile of property buyers. Analytics will further give authorities an idea of real estate activity across the state.

Pilot in Chincholi

The Kaveri-2 software developed by the Centre for Smart Governance will be piloted in the Chincholi sub-registrar office in the Kalaburagi district. On November 1, Rajyotsava day, the facility will be extended to all sub-registrar offices.