Karnataka Live: BJP legislature party to elect new Chief Minister today

The BJP Legislature Party (LP) meeting to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka will be held today evening at 7 pm. B S Yediyurappa, who resigned from the Karnataka CM post, made an emotional farewell speech on Monday. He also said Monday that he resigned voluntarily and not under any pressure. Stay tuned for more updates.
B S Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned oarsman relents, but too early for political obituary
There seems to be no "closure" for B S Yediyurappa, the BJP's "comeback man" in Karnataka, as he could never complete a full term in office, despite becoming the Chief Minister four times, surmounting odds. Read more
BS Yediyurappa's parting gift: Dearness allowance hike for staff
Karnataka on Monday ordered a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees by 10.25 percentage points, a parting gift of sorts by B S Yediyurappa who resigned as chief minister the same day. Read more
Yediyurappa removed as Karnataka CM due to corruption & age: Siddaramaiah
The BJP high command has removed B S Yediyurappa from chief minister’s post due to corruption and age factor, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Monday. Read more
BJP MLAs to meet at 7 pm to elect new Karnataka Chief Minister
The meeting will take place at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, in which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will participate as central observers.
Read more
New Karnataka CM in 3-4 days: Bommai
"There won't be much gap. In the next three four days, this process (of appointing a new CM) will come to an end," he said, amidst continued suspense from the BJP high command over choice of next leader.
Read more
'Please excuse me': Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa goes with emotional speech
It was a tearful exit for B S Yediyurappa who chose to announce his decision to hang up his boots at a public event in Vidhana Soudha to mark the BJP government completing two years in office.
Read full speech here
BS Yediyurappa's parting gift: Dearness allowance hike for staff
Karnataka on Monday ordered a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees by 10.25 percentage points, a parting gift of sorts by B S Yediyurappa who resigned as chief minister the same day.
With this, the DA of employees will be 21.50 per centof their basic pay, according to an order issued by the Finance Department that Yediyurappa controlled.
Delhi's autocracy decides CMs: Congress on Yediyurappa's resignation
Congress general secretary (incharge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala took twitter to attack BJP and said "The ignominy, torment and insult being heaped upon Sh. B.S.Yediyurappa by Modi ji, dictating him to tender his resignation, makes him PM's latest victim and member of the 'forced retirement club."
BSY's home turf Shikaripur sees undeclared bandh after the CM's exit
A pall of gloom descended on Shikaripur, the home turf of B S Yediyurappa, on Mondayafter he resigned as chief minister. The town witnessed an undeclared bandh in the afternoon as proprietors closed down their commercial establishments in the town after their leader submitted resignation papers to Governor Gehlot.
Resigned voluntarily, was not forced, says BSY
"It was my decision to resign on the same day when I complete two years as CM. I voluntarily resigned to provide an opportunity for others to serve. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah forced me to resign," he said.
In a parting shot, Yediyurappa blames Centre for rocky start
Making the announcement on the occasion of him completing two years in office, Yediyurappa fired a salvo at the Centre as he described his tenure as ‘trial by fire’.
“It was an agniparikshe from day one,” he said. “As soon as I took charge as CM, the state witnessed unprecedented floods. But the Centre didn’t allow me to form my Cabinet. I had to handle the situation all by myself,” he said.
B S Yediyurappa announces resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister
In an emotional announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that he would resign, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his future.
Read more