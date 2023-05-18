Karnataka: NGT seeks details of action taken against quarries

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the KSPCB to submit full details of the actions taken, including the penalty levied, against the quarries in Kolar district, who violated the conditions set down in the environment clearance.

Hearing a petition by the Parisara Hitharakshana Samithi against quarries in Devarayasamudra village, the NGT's southern zone bench observed that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has provided incomplete details and failed to explain the rationale for calculating the penalty.

"The (KSPCB) has filed its report stating that they had levied the penalty for the violations found in a few of the units and they (units) have also paid the same, but no such acknowledgements were produced before us. The levy appears to be for more than 10 years starting from 2008, but on what basis the said amounts were arrived at is not clear or clarified," the court noted.

The bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to file its report. In January, the NGT had pulled up the revenue officials for failing to provide the necessary details on the matter.