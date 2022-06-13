Karnataka: No dip in Covid positivity rate despite fewer tests

The Covid positivity rate in Karnataka continued its upward spiral with the state reporting 415 new cases at 2.56%.

Bengaluru continues to lead the graph as the city saw 400 cases out of the 13,045 samples tested.

The positivity rate was 2.69%, up from 2.61% the day before.

The positivity rate on Sunday was higher than that on Saturday, when the state saw 463 cases at 2.15%.

The hike came despite fewer tests (16,190). The state had conducted 21,519 tests on Saturday; 463 of them had turned out to be positive.

On a positive note, there were no fresh deaths, while 378 more patients have been discharged.

Karnataka has an active caseload of 3,688. The active caseload refers to the number of people who still have Covid-19. Bengaluru has a bulk of them (3,542).

Across the city, only 26 Covid patients are in hospital. Two of them are in ICU and one is in HDU.