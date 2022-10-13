Karnataka: No new variant of Covid found in genome sequencing of samples sent in September

Karnataka: No new Covid variant found in Sept samples

  • Oct 13 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 16:34 ist
Of the 896 Covid-19 RTPCR samples sent for genome sequencing from Karnataka, Omicron was found in 810 samples. Meanwhile, no new Covid variants were present in the samples that tested positive in the month of September.

The Karnataka state health department has received genome sequencing reports of 896 RTPCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) sent in September. Indian SARS Cov2 Genomics consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed that Omicron continued to dominate as sub-lineages of Omicron variant of Covid were found in 810 samples, and ETA/kappa/pango variants of Covid in 86 samples.

But the good news is new sublineages of Omicron or new “variant of concern (VOC)” of Covid are "not" reported.

Sublineages of the Omicron variant of Covid, BA2 have been confirmed in 631 samples; BA5 is confirmed in 154 samples; BA1( which dominated during the third wave of Covid from January to March), is confirmed in 19 samples.

The health department is doing Genome sequencing of Covid positive samples with CT values below 25 among symptomatic international arrivals, those hospitalised or from large clusters with more than five cases, or wherever there is an outbreak with more than 15 cases. 5 to 10 per cent of Covid positive samples are considered for genome sequencing.

