Karnataka: Now, register FIR online for stolen vehicles

Lost your vehicle and want to get an FIR registered but dread going to the police station?

The Karnataka state police have just made things easier for you.

In order to reduce footfall at police stations, cops are allowing citizens to file FIRs online for stolen cars, two-wheelers, and other vehicles.

The state police chief, Praveen Sood, announced the initiative but warned against "false and mischievous complaints".

Here's how to register e-FIRs:

* Go to https://ksp.karnataka.gov.in and click on the Citizen-Centric Portal under the Citizens Desk on the left side of the website.

* In case of existing credentials, you can log in directly. Otherwise, you need to create an account for free.

* To register an e-FIR for a stolen vehicle, click on the 'e-FIR registration (vehicle theft only)' option.

* A page called 'Register new FIR' will pop up. The complainant column will fetch details such as name, father's name, Aadhaar number, date of birth, mobile phone, etc, from the Aadhaar database.

* In the 'Occurence details' option, specify when, where, and how the vehicle was stolen.

* In the 'Particulars of property' page, enter the registration number of the stolen vehicle. This will fetch vehicle details such as owner, engine number, chassis number, model, insurance company, insurance validity, etc from the union government's Vahan database.

* In the complaint menu, you can upload the complaint, RC, and insurance documents. You can authenticate the complaint copy. It will take you to the e-sign option that can be used by entering the Aadhaar number.

* Request an OTP on your registered phone number. Enter the OTP.

* Once the e-sign is authenticated, it will show a 'success' label.

* Once this is done, a temporary request/reference number will be allotted.

* Once the e-FIR is submitted, you will receive a message on the screen that your complaint has been submitted to the police station concerned. You need to wait for a response from the police.

* After receiving the complaint, the police station will register the FIR and submit it to court.

* You will receive an SMS to e-sign the FIR on the Citizen-Centric Portal and download the copy.

For assistance, call 080-22943071/22943781 or write to policeithelpdesk@ksp.gov.in