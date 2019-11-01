Karnataka: Now verify SSLC marks cards online

Henceforth, job providers who would like to verify the marks cards of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), can get it done online. There is no need to wait for physical verification by the officials concerned.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has launched the online verification portal through which authentication of the marks card/document will be done. And to avail the services, the job providers will have to make an online payment of Rs 355 by downloading the online challan.

To avail the facility and get the authentication done within a week, one has to log in to http://www.kseeb.kar.nic.in, upload the front page of the marks card that needs to be authenticated, along the mobile number. After this the communication will be through SMS.