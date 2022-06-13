Karnataka: Online admissions for PG, UG this year

Admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be through online mode, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has said.
"This is applicable to colleges that come under the department of collegiate education, universities and university colleges," Narayan said in a statement.
The minister has asked all colleges and universities to provide details on their website.
For admission details, students can visit https://uucms.karnataka.gov.in.
