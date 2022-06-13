Karnataka: Online admissions for PG, UG this year

The minister has asked all colleges and universities to provide details on their website

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 01:09 ist

Admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be through online mode, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has said. 

"This is applicable to colleges that come under the department of collegiate education, universities and university colleges," Narayan said in a statement.

The minister has asked all colleges and universities to provide details on their website.

For admission details, students can visit https://uucms.karnataka.gov.in. 

