Karnataka: Online admissions for PG, UG this year

Admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be through online mode, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has said.

"This is applicable to colleges that come under the department of collegiate education, universities and university colleges," Narayan said in a statement.

The minister has asked all colleges and universities to provide details on their website.

For admission details, students can visit https://uucms.karnataka.gov.in.