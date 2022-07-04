Karnataka: Online admissions for UG courses to begin on July 10

Admissions for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 will officially begin from July 10 and this time, it is only through online mode.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced this during a news conference here on Monday after a meeting with officials. “The announcement of the admission calendar was delayed due to some technical reasons,” he said. With the online applications, the students can apply to any college of their choice just by entering their Pre-University register number.

“The students just have to add their PUC register number and the details will be auto-uploaded to the application form,” Narayan explained.

This is the second batch of students enrolling for undergraduate courses under the National Education Policy. “To improve the quality of education we have introduced open electives at the undergraduate level and all arrangements have been made to enrol students under NEP,” Narayan added.

However, the minister mentioned that there is no fee hike at the 419 government-run degree colleges. The fee collected at the government degree colleges will remain in the accounts of the respective colleges.

Recruitment

Taking a step back, the department of higher education has announced it will follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms while recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff at government degree colleges.

Stating that the chief minister has given directions to fill vacancies of both teaching and non-teaching staff at all the universities and government degree colleges, Narayan said that the government will follow the UGC norms and recruit by conducting both written tests and interviews. The UGC mandates direct interviews while recruiting teaching staff at government degree colleges and university levels. But, it can be recalled that, while recruiting over 1,200 assistant professors at government degree colleges recently, the department had skipped interviews and just went ahead with the written test.

“The chief minister has directed to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff at state-run universities and government degree colleges. We will follow the UGC norms while recruiting and conduct both written tests and interviews,” he added.

There are over 2,100 posts, both teaching and non-teaching, vacant.