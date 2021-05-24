Karnataka orders all district hospitals to treat black fungus infection

The state government on Sunday said that all district hospitals will treat black fungus (mucormycosis) and instructed taluk hospitals which have the necessary infrastructure to treat the infection.

In a circular, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar said the rise in the number of cases has prompted the government to issue the new order.

Earlier, the treatment for black fungus was restricted to some notified hospitals. “However, mucormycosis cases are being reported form almost all the districts. All the government medical college hospitals and district hospitals are permitted to treat the infection.

Taluk hospitals with the necessary infrastructure are requested to treat the infection,” the circular said. Bengaluru on Sunday reported 17 new cases of black fungus infection. All the patients have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. The total number of patients being treated in Bowring and Victoria hospitals has gone up to 94.