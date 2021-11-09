Karnataka orders surveillance on arrivals from Mumbai

Karnataka orders special Covid surveillance measures on arrivals from Mumbai

The new circular is applicable to all the short-term travellers (two days or less) from Maharashtra including Mumbai city to Karnataka by any mode of transport

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 06:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The state government on Monday issued a fresh circular putting in place special surveillance measures for arrivals from neighbouring Maharashtra, particularly from Mumbai.

The new circular, issued as an addendum to an earlier circular dated 31 July 2021, is applicable to all the short-term travellers (two days or less) from Maharashtra including Mumbai city to Karnataka by any mode of transport – Road, Rail or Airways, according to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. 

The circular said, "Even though Karnataka and Maharashtra have showed vast improvement in Covid-19 situation, the daily case load and test positivity rate are slightly higher in Maharashtra compared to Karnataka." If the travellers are complied with the norms listed out by the state government, such travellers will be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative report for short duration of visit.

However, such returnees must be asymptomatic, give in a self-declaration on asymptomatic condition while boarding, mandatorily undergo thermal scanning on arrival, carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate for both the doses, compulsorily wear a mask and adhere to Covid rules in Karnataka and produce a valid return ticket to Maharashtra.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

 