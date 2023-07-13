Karnataka: Over 8k names dropped from rowdy-sheeter list

The state government has dropped a record number of names from the rowdy-sheeter list.

Data tabled before the Legislative Council on Thursday revealed that a total of 8,156 rowdies have been dropped from the rowdy-sheet in various police stations during 2023. In 2022, this number was 3,314.

Replying to a question by a Congress MLC Aravind Kumar Arali, the Home minister clarified that the names are dropped from the list by following a set of criteria set by the government.

“It is not that a person included in the rowdy sheeter list will permanently remain on the list. Depending on the person’s activities and other parameters, the list will be revised and whoever has reformed will be dropped from the list," Parameshwara said.

The MLC demanded to reveal the details of the rowdies dropped from the list. Parameshwara clarified, “As per government order, the rowdy sheeter list is a classified document and it cannot be made public.”