Karnataka: Parameshwara emphasises on people-friendly policing

Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed various critical issues during a review meeting with state police departments on Friday. He emphasised on law and order, women and child safety, police patrolling, and the importance of people-friendly policing. He also issued a few body-worn cameras to policemen.

A suggestion proposed during the meet was to temporarily assign law and order police personnel to assist the traffic police during peak hours. The directive was to deploy 10 personnel from each police station for a two-hour shift in the morning and evening. A senior officer said that this may not be practical as the law and order division is already understaffed.

“Additional traffic duties would only compromise their primary responsibility of preventing and investigating crimes,” he said.

A traffic police inspector mentioned a previous such endeavor but, unfortunately, it led to disruptions, misunderstandings, and conflicts.

“Law and order police officers lack the necessary expertise in handling traffic issues, rendering them less effective than anticipated. This approach also leads to various other complications. It is better to drop the idea,” he said.

Safe City project

The Safe City project, funded with Rs 667 crore and initiated between 2017-2018, aims to set up 7,000 high-resolution cameras at critical junctions. Currently, 4,100 cameras have been installed. These will be monitored at the Command Centre located in the Commissioner of Police office. Viewing centres have been established in 81 police stations out of the total 111 and plans are on to set up more centres. The project also includes 50 safety islands equipped with buttons that women in distress can press to summon the nearest Hoysala team within minutes.

Drug menace

Efforts are on to prevent drug peddling. Foreigners will also be on the radar. About 106 foreign nationals involved in drug peddling have been deported, he said, adding that the respective high commission will be alerted through the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said DCPs will work towards imparting people- friendly policing and there will be minimum government interference in police transfers.