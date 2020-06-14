Karnataka: Parties to finalise candidates on June 15

All three parties will hold meetings on Monday to finalise the candidates for the upcoming MLC elections to seven seats.

The BJP core committee including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will meet on Monday evening to finalise candidates for the elections.

In the wake of the recent snub by the BJP central leadership to the state committee, as it rejected names sent by the latter for the Rajya Sabha elections, the state leadership is expected to tread cautiously while selecting the candidates.

On the other hand, Congress leaders face a 'problem of plenty' when they discuss candidates for the polls.

More than 10 Congress leaders are lobbying for party nomination for the two seats that the Congress can win.

The JD(S) is scheduled to hold its legislature party meeting on Monday afternoon to finalise one name for the elections.