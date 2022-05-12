Karnataka passes ordinance on anti-conversion bill

Karnataka passes ordinance on anti-conversion bill

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 15:57 ist

The Karnataka Cabinet has passed the anti-conversion bill, which will be tabled in the next session.

Till then ordinance will be in place, ANI quoted Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as saying.

 

