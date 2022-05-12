Karnataka passes ordinance on anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka Cabinet has passed the anti-conversion bill, which will be tabled in the next session.
Till then ordinance will be in place, ANI quoted Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as saying.
Cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
