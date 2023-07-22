Karnataka: Pastor held in Pocso case

Police nabbed a pastor who is also the principal of a PU College in the City on charges of sexually harassing a student.
According to police, the arrested has been identified as Francis Fernandes (48). He was accused of sexually harassing a college student. Following a complaint by the parents of a 17-year-old girl, Kote police registered a case under the Pocso Act and nabbed him.
In the complaint, the parents alleged that the pastor raped their daughter in the name of love.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'I raised a virtual pet'
POCSO Act: Punishing young love?
POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted
'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video
Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days
Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18
World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw
Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China
'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release