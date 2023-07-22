Karnataka: Pastor held in Pocso case

Police nabbed a pastor who is also the principal of a PU College in the City on charges of sexually harassing a student.

According to police, the arrested has been identified as Francis Fernandes (48). He was accused of sexually harassing a college student. Following a complaint by the parents of a 17-year-old girl, Kote police registered a case under the Pocso Act and nabbed him.

In the complaint, the parents alleged that the pastor raped their daughter in the name of love.