Karnataka: Pastor held in Pocso case

According to police, the arrested has been identified as Francis Fernandes (48).

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 22 2023, 05:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 05:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police nabbed a pastor who is also the principal of a PU College in the City on charges of sexually harassing a student.

According to police, the arrested has been identified as Francis Fernandes (48). He was accused of sexually harassing a college student. Following a complaint by the parents of a 17-year-old girl, Kote police registered a case under the Pocso Act and nabbed him.

In the complaint, the parents alleged that the pastor raped their daughter in the name of love. 

