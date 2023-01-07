Karnataka planning 80% job quota for Kannadigas: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government plans to provide 80% reservation to Kannadigas in jobs after introducing a bill on comprehensive development of Kannada.

Speaking after inaugurating the 86th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, which is being presided over by poet Dr Doddarange Gowda at Kanaka-Sharif-Sarvagna stage in Haveri on Friday, he said these reservations will be introduced in industries and A, B, C and D category jobs.

Earlier, he told reporters there is a need for an overall discussion on the bill not just inside the Vidhana Soudha but outside it too. The state government does not wish to take a hasty decision in this regard. The legal committee will give its report soon and the government wants the bill to be discussed even in literary sessions, Bommai said.

Read | K'taka govt committed to give legal status for development of Kannada: Bommai

When asked about the Pariyaya Sahitya Sammelana being held in Bengaluru, the chief minister downplayed the platform and said there is nothing new in such alternative literary meets being held.

"The government takes such meets sportively," he said and added that his government will be open to considering the resolution of such alternative platforms and incorporate them in the overall development of the State.

Bommai said no power in the world can threaten Kannada and Karnataka. "There is a need for us Kannadigas to come out of the perception that Kannada language is under threat."

He said there is unity in diversity in Kannada language as there are several dialects which are knit with an emotional thread.

The chief minister said his government is committed to protecting the land, language and culture of Karnataka. "Our government will also take measures to protect the interest of Kannadigas not just within Karnataka, but outside its physical borders," he said.

Bommai said his government will soon allocate special funds for border schools and gram panchayats for their overall development.