Karnataka plans early flood warning project in Krishna basin

A pilot project for early warning dissemination using centralized public broadcasting system will be taken up in 100 remote gram panchayats that are vulnerable to floods.

The system, when implemented, will not only broadcast weather forecasts for the benefit of farmers, but also issue alerts on lightning, storms, landslides or any other emergencies. The project is being implemented by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The pilot project was revealed in the Karnataka State Action Plan for Flood Risk Management, 2021, released on Monday. The project will be first implemented in River Krishna basin, which has faced floods in consecutive years.

The system will include a public broadcasting system with four speakers placed at gram panchayat offices. These devices will be remotely managed and alerts will be issued at

regular intervals.

During possible flooding or heavy rainfall scenario, disaster survival messages on how to safeguard oneself from lightning, the closest shelters for villagers during any flood threat and so on can be notified using the announcement systems.

Speaking to DH, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) commissioner Manoj Rajan said that villages were identified in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Raichur districts along the course of river Krishna.

The 3-tier system being implemented will allow alerts to be relayed directly from central servers in Bengaluru to a particular village which might witness adverse weather conditions. The pilot project will cost around Rs 95 lakh, Rajan said.

“We will see how it pans out and whether it can be implemented in other parts of the state,” he said.

The KSDMA has also developed a flood preparation and evaluation matrix for all districts. Each district has to assess its vulnerability, early warning and evacuation, preparedness for emergency relief, shelter management, etc, and plan accordingly for the monsoon season.