Karnataka plans to spend Rs 1,471 crore on third wave

The costs were detailed in a vision document compiled by the Department of Health and Family Welfare

Akhil Kadidal, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 03:59 ist
The state is proposing to allocate Rs 595 crore to cover 12 months of salaries of medical staff. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka government is expecting to spend Rs 1,471.80 crore to fight the third wave of Covid-19, an official report shows.

These costs will not only go towards treating thousands of cases, including 3,270 to 4,861 projected child paediatric hospital cases expected at the peak of the third wave, but will also be used to procure necessary medical resources and pay the salaries of medical staffers vital to delivering Covid-19 healthcare services.

The costs were detailed in a vision document compiled by the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) and the Department of Medical Education, titled 'Action plan for Preparedness to Address the Upcoming Third Wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka'.

The total sum is split along three broad areas of expenditure. Firstly, Rs 640.27 crore will be used to upgrade bedding infrastructure across 19 districts and general hospitals and 146 taluk hospitals. 

Read | Covid-19 Wrap-Up: Decline in cases calm before another wave?

In district hospitals, this will encompass increasing the number of HDU beds from 10 to 70, ICU beds from 10 to 50 and paediatric ICU (PICU) beds from 6 to 20. In taluk hospitals, ICU/HDU beds will be increased from the current 6 to 25 and two PICU beds will also be set up per hospital. The proposed oxygen bed availability for Covid care, post-augmentation, is to be 84,032.

The budget also includes money for electrification plus bolstering of oxygen resources such as storing an additional 13 kilolitres (KL) of liquid medical oxygen above the 6 KL already available at each of the 19 district hospitals, plus 6 KL each at every taluk hospital.

According to the government, the state has an oxygen requirement of 1,994 metric tonnes per day. At present, the supply is about 1,097 metric tonnes.

Secondly, the state is also proposing to allocate Rs 595.16 crore to cover 12 months of salaries of 13,280 doctors, nurses, medical technicians and Group D workers. Lastly, the state will also have to spend Rs 236.44 crore for medical equipment such as ventilators, concentrators and oxygen cylinders.

Read | India isn’t ready for another Covid-19 wave

The document proposes completing preparations by October by when the third wave is predicted to begin.

While the proposed infrastructure augmentation is focused on treating adult cases as much as children, the report stresses that the high transmission rate and vaccinations among the adult population and the elderly makes “age-shifting” a real problem. The report pointed out that a greater number of children were affected in the second wave than in the first.

"As per data collected in waves one and two, even severe Covid-19 infections in children are less likely to require ICU admissions. However, we need to be watchful about how the mutant strains will behave,” the report states.

