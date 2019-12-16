Karnataka plans to withdraw over 100 Tipu cases

Over 100 cases related to protests and riots during Tipu Jayanti celebrations are likely to be withdrawn by the state government.

Over 100 cases related to protests and riots during Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka are likely to be withdrawn by the state government.

The cases were filed between 2015 and 2018 when violent clashes erupted between majority and minority communities over the birth anniversary celebrations of the controversial Mysore ruler. Soon after the B S Yediyurappa-led government cancelled the Jayanti celebrations — introduced by Siddaramaiah’s Congress government in 2015 and observed on November 10 — final discussions are on to complete the process of withdrawing the cases.

According to documents available, the Department of Prosecution and Government Litigations had written to the state government with a list of 14 cases after the government sought its opinion. About 120 other cases registered in districts such as Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya, Shivamogga and Davangere are also expected to be withdrawn by the government.

Highly placed sources said the issue was recently discussed during a meeting chaired by the chief minister with the secretaries of various departments. “A decision will be taken soon,” the source said.

BJP legislator K G Bopaiah had written to Yediyurappa in August, urging him to withdraw cases filed against innocent individuals during Tipu functions. Soon after, the government had shot off several letters to the department.

The epicentre of protests was Kodagu where demonstrations were held every year against the celebrations. Two persons were killed in violent protests in 2016.