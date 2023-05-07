Karnataka: PM Modi interacts with members of Hakki Pikki tribe evacuated from Sudan

K'taka: PM meets Hakki Pikkis evacuated from Sudan

PTI
PTI, Shivamogga, Karnataka,
  • May 07 2023, 19:29 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 20:18 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe who were evacuated from Sudan through Operation Kaveri, in Shivamogga.

The evacuees profusely thanked the Prime Minister for the proactive steps taken by the government in ensuring their timely and safe evacuation, officials said, adding that they recounted the tough circumstances that they faced in Sudan and how the government and the Indian Embassy had ensured their safety.

The evacuees expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, saying the government ensured that they escaped "without a scratch", an official said.

The Prime Minister recalled to the tribal people how their forefathers had stood alongside 16th century ruler Maharana Pratap, and stressed that if any Indian anywhere in the whole world was in any kind of difficulty, the government would not rest until the problem was resolved.

“Some politicians tried to politicise the issue, and our concern was that if they expose where Indians are hidden, they may face greater danger. So the government worked quietly to ensure everyone’s safety,” Modi was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister asked the Hakki Pikki people to remember the strength of the country which had stood up for them, and asked them to always be ready to help those in trouble and contribute to society and country.

The evacuees told the Prime Minister about how people in foreign countries had faith in Indian medicines and become happy on hearing that they are from India, the officials said.

