Karnataka police detain Congress Kisan leader planning protests over Modi's visit

The Chikkamagaluru police on Monday took Congress Kisan Cell president Sachin Meega and 22 others in custody for planning a protest against PM Narendra Modi near Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.
They were planning to protest against Modi’s visit to Karnataka and against Enforcement Directorate summoning Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Leaders Sachin Meega, S N Akmal, Rasool Khan and others who had arrived near inspection bunglow before leaving for Bengaluru were taken to preventive custody by the Chikkamagaluru town police.
All those who have been taken to custody have been kept in rooms inside the inspection bunglow in Chikkamagaluru.
