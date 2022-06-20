K'taka police detain Cong leader ahead of Modi's visit

Karnataka police detain Congress Kisan leader planning protests over Modi's visit

Leaders Sachin Meega, S N Akmal, Rasool Khan and others who had arrived near inspection bunglow before leaving for Bengaluru were taken to preventive custody

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 20 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 16:39 ist
Sachin Meega. Credit: DH Photo

The Chikkamagaluru police on Monday took Congress Kisan Cell president Sachin Meega and 22 others in custody for planning a protest against PM Narendra Modi near Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

They were planning to protest against Modi’s visit to Karnataka and against Enforcement Directorate summoning Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Leaders Sachin Meega, S N Akmal, Rasool Khan and others who had arrived near inspection bunglow before leaving for Bengaluru were taken to preventive custody by the Chikkamagaluru town police.

All those who have been taken to custody have been kept in rooms inside the inspection bunglow in Chikkamagaluru.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Congress
PM Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

WhatsApp now lets you choose who can see your DP

WhatsApp now lets you choose who can see your DP

K. Laxma Goud: Harmony in black and white

K. Laxma Goud: Harmony in black and white

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

 