Karnataka police seeks permission for narco test on arrested ADGP in PSI scam

PSI scam: Police seeks nod for narco test of ADGP

Amrit Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 20:28 ist
Amrit Paul. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka police on Friday sought permission of a court here to conduct narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam. The memo with the request was submitted before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate today.

Since the consent of the accused is required for the narco test, the Magistrate ordered Paul to file his reply and adjourned the hearing to Saturday.

Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then. His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday.

The recruitment of 541 Police Sub-Inspectors has been mired in scandals after cheating in examinations was unearthed. Later, payment of bribe by several candidates came to light and the involvement of police officers in it. Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud.

PSI scam
Karnataka
Police
Narco test

