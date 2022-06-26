K'taka police to destroy 21 tonnes of narcotics today

Karnataka police to destroy 21 tonnes of narcotics worth Rs 25.6 crore on June 26

The drugs will be destroyed with the permission of the court

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 01:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Karnataka police will destroy approximately 21 tonnes of narcotics worth Rs 25.6 crore as part of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

The drugs will be destroyed with the permission of the court, according to a press release.

The banned substances to be destroyed include ganja, opium, heroin, cocaine and synthetic drugs such as MDMA, LSD and others. Over 50% of the drugs have been recovered in Bengaluru City, added the release.

This is in continuation of 24 tonnes of drugs worth Rs 50.23 crore destroyed last year on the same day.

In the last one year, 8,505 cases under the NDPS Act were registered. As many as 7,846 arrests were made in these cases, out of whom 185 were foreigners. The police have completed investigations of 5,363 cases, stated the release. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Drugs
Karnataka
Narcotics
Police

