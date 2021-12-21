Karnataka Police to recruit transgender persons

Karnataka Police to recruit transgender persons

The applications can be submitted till January 15

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 21 2021, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 12:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Karnataka government has called for applications by transgender candidates for the recruitments in the state police department for the first time.

As per the Amendment of Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977 to facilitate providing one per cent jobs to transgender persons, the Karnataka Police department has called for applications from transgender persons for various posts.

As per the notification issued recently, four posts of special Reserve sub-inspector for Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and one post in India Reserve Battalion of the rank of special Reserve sub-inspector will be reserved for transgender persons.

As per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020 framed by Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, the transgender candidates must obtain a certificate from the district magistrate. The certificate is mandatory.

The notification is published by the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment). Out of the 70, five posts are kept away for transgender persons. The eligible transgender candidates can apply for posts online till January 18.

In addition to this, three posts have been reserved for transgender candidates in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO). The applications can be submitted till January 15.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka Police
Karnataka
Transgenders
Karnataka News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 