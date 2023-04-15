Karnataka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Come May 10, about 11 lakh young voters who have turned 18 between January 2022 and 2023, will cast their votes for the first time in the Assembly elections.

Parties are queuing up to woo this section of voters who are both aspirational and impressionable.

According to data available with the Election Commission of India, there were 9.58 lakh registered first-time voters by the end of March this year.

This number has gone up to 11 lakh as on date, officials in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka told DH. The number is up from 7.7 lakh first-timers in 2018.

For any party looking for a clear majority, this is a crucial category of voters, according to political analyst Sandeep Shastri.

Young and being on the threshold of their careers and future, they represent ‘aspirational India’.

In Karnataka, the way the first-time voter votes is an indication of the wider mood of the society.

Whenever a party secures a clear majority in an election, they tend to have a higher share of support of first-time voters than the average support they have across the state, he pointed out.

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the fresh voter. For a party such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is looking to make a mark in Karnataka in the upcoming polls, youth and women are its strongest vote base.

The party’s state convenor Prithvi Reddy said youth and women constituted their vote base in excess of 55% in Delhi and Punjab, where the party has seen a thumping success.

“The reason is that youth are largely uninfluenced by money power, religion and caste. The first-time voters also vote with hope. Otherwise, people tend to habitually vote for one party,” he said.*

While caste calculations and regional strategies take precedence otherwise, when it comes to wooing the first-time voter, political parties focus only on development issues.

According to BJP Yuva Morcha President Sandeep Kumar K C, young voters demand vision from parties.

“They do not respond to religion or caste-based politics,” he said. The party has taken up Yuva Samvada programme across the state where senior BJP leaders interact with the youth to understand their demands and aspirations.

The party has been reaching out to colleges and IT companies.* The social media warriors have also been asked to reach out to first-timers through WhatsApp groups, Kumar added.*

Parties are also giving special emphasis to urban areas where voter turnout is usually poor.

The Congress has chosen areas such as Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Davangere to tap first-time voters.

They have begun ‘Yuva Matha’ programme where the youth are given awareness about fake news, apart from making them understand the importance of voting.

The party has helped about 14,000 youth across the state get enrolled this time.

“We do not tell them what we want to give them. Instead, we ask them what they need. Issues such as climate change, access to higher education and the like figure in the list of youth preferences,” said Raksha Ramaiah, National General Secretary, Indian Youth Congress.

The JD(S) too has roped in youth-centric issues as part of its manifesto including those touching upon education and employment, according to party MLC Thippeswamy.