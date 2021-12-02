Karnataka Pollution Board tells PWD to mandatorily use plastic waste in road construction

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has made it mandatory for road construction agencies in Karnataka to use the plastic waste in bituminous constructions.

In a direction issued on Thursday, KSPCB chairman Shanta Thimmaiah told the Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project (KSHIP), Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development LImited (KRIDL) and the state Public Works Department (PWD) to "mandatorily use waste plastics" as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines.

The KPSCB said "studies" have revealed that waste plastics have great potential for use in the bituminous construction as its addition in small doses of "about 5-10 per cent, by weight of bitumen" helps in improving the stability and strength of the bituminous mix, leading to improved longevity.

The order also cited pollution and consequent effect on human and animal health caused by the dumping of waste plastic.

