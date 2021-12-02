KSPCB mandates using plastic waste in road construction

Karnataka Pollution Board tells PWD to mandatorily use plastic waste in road construction

The KPSCB said "studies" have revealed that waste plastics have great potential for use in the bituminous construction

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni,
  • Dec 02 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 19:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has made it mandatory for road construction agencies in Karnataka to use the plastic waste in bituminous constructions.

In a direction issued on Thursday, KSPCB chairman Shanta Thimmaiah told the Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project (KSHIP), Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development LImited (KRIDL) and the state Public Works Department (PWD) to "mandatorily use waste plastics" as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines.

The KPSCB said "studies" have revealed that waste plastics have great potential for use in the bituminous construction as its addition in small doses of "about 5-10 per cent, by weight of bitumen" helps in improving the stability and strength of the bituminous mix, leading to improved longevity.

The order also cited pollution and consequent effect on human and animal health caused by the dumping of waste plastic. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board
Plastic waste
India News
road construction

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 