Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee meets vendors to bat for better facilities

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Street Vendors Committee held a discussion with the street vendors and members of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) on Friday. The committee plans to approach the Urban development minister demanding that street vendors across the state be given better facilities.
Read | Bengaluru: Road history unchecked, transparency wrecked
“Even today, there is harassment by the police, and many of the street vendors are not able to carry on business smoothly. Also, there is a need to develop markets and vending zones for the street vendors,” said Rangaswamy, State President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Street Vendors committee.
He added that a delegation will soon write to the minister highlighting these aspects.
“The Congress government had also promised that a development board for the street vendors will be set up. We will discuss these issues with the minister,” Rangaswamy said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study
Indian tennis at a crossroads
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby
'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office
Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...