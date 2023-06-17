Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee meets vendors to bat for better facilities

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Street Vendors Committee held a discussion with the street vendors and members of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) on Friday. The committee plans to approach the Urban development minister demanding that street vendors across the state be given better facilities.

“Even today, there is harassment by the police, and many of the street vendors are not able to carry on business smoothly. Also, there is a need to develop markets and vending zones for the street vendors,” said Rangaswamy, State President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Street Vendors committee.

He added that a delegation will soon write to the minister highlighting these aspects.

“The Congress government had also promised that a development board for the street vendors will be set up. We will discuss these issues with the minister,” Rangaswamy said.