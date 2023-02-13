Karnataka: Pre-election frenzy grips Assembly session

Pre-poll frenzy gripped the Legislative Assembly on Monday as MLAs deliberated on which party would win the Legislative Assembly election.

The session began with Chikkamagaluru legislator C T Ravi initiating a motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech.

Ravi listed out in detail the achievements of the BJP government in Karnataka and reiterated that the state needed a “double engine” government.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, while addressing the joint legislature session on Friday, gave a report card of the current government and said it would go to polls with this report card in hand. “I am seeking the public to give us a clear majority,” he said.

Taking a dig at JD(S), Ravi said it would be better for the state if a single party gets a clear majority, instead of a coalition government.

While Ravi’s motion of thanks was met with criticism from some leaders that he had turned his speech into an election campaign, soon JD(S) leaders joined in the banter.

JD(S) legislator Bandeppa Kashempur said the regional party will achieve a clear majority.

“Pray, tell us in which state you will achieve a clear majority,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said in a quick retort.

‘I am Arjuna’

Meanwhile, BJP leaders also hit out in humour at JD(S) legislator Shivalinge Gowda, asking him to join any party soon and contest the election.

Gowda, the Arasikere legislator, has been aloof from JD(S).

Pulling his leg, BJP leaders R Ashoka and C T Ravi said Gowda is stuck in JD(S) like Abhimanyu was stuck in ‘Chakravyuha’.

“I am not Abhimanyu. I am Arjuna. I will emerge victorious as I have people’s support,” Gowda asserted.