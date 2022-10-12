K'taka priest accused of not allowing dalits in temple

Karnataka: Priest accused of preventing dalit family from entering temple

The temple trustees held an emergency meeting considering sensitivity of the incident

DHNS
DHNS, Gubbi (Tumakuru district),
  • Oct 12 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 03:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Mulukattamma temple priest at Nittur village in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district allegedly refused permission for a dalit community for puja rituals. 

It is said that the priest also directed the family members from Kadaba village to stand outside the temple. He reportedly blasted them and claimed that he would conduct rituals only if he received instructions from the trust of the temple.

“The priest refused to conduct rituals for the dalit community. He blasted and sent them away,” Shashi, a family member, said.

The temple trustees held an emergency meeting considering sensitivity of the incident. They assured entry of members of all communities into the temple and take measures to prevent such incidents in future.

“A meeting was also held with the police, revenue and social welfare department officers. There is peach and harmony in the village,” tahsildar B Arati said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Dalits

What's Brewing

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

 