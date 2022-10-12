Karnataka: Priest accused of preventing dalit family from entering temple

Mulukattamma temple priest at Nittur village in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district allegedly refused permission for a dalit community for puja rituals.

It is said that the priest also directed the family members from Kadaba village to stand outside the temple. He reportedly blasted them and claimed that he would conduct rituals only if he received instructions from the trust of the temple.

“The priest refused to conduct rituals for the dalit community. He blasted and sent them away,” Shashi, a family member, said.

The temple trustees held an emergency meeting considering sensitivity of the incident. They assured entry of members of all communities into the temple and take measures to prevent such incidents in future.

“A meeting was also held with the police, revenue and social welfare department officers. There is peach and harmony in the village,” tahsildar B Arati said.