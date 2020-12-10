Karnataka priests perform rituals for 'bhoomi pujan' of new Parliament building

A batch of priests of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka led by Junior Shankaracharya Sri Vidhushekara Bharati Swamiji performed the rituals for the foundation laying of the new Parliament building in Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building.

According to sources in the Sringeri Peetham, the entire arrangement of organising the ritual was assigned to the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mining and Coal Pralhad Joshi who apprised Sringeri Shankaracharya Jagadguru Bharati Teertha Swamiji.

Accordingly, the senior priests of the Peetham, Thangirala Shivakumar Sharma, Lakshminarayana Somayaji, Ganesh Somayaji and Nagaraja Adiga performed the rituals amid chants of Vedic hymns, sources close to Joshi said.