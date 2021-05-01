'Karnataka private hospitals to display bed status or face actions'

Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Saturday issued a notification mandating private hospitals to display the status of beds and set up help desks, warning them of “punishment” if they did not.

The state government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50% of their beds for Covid-19 patients referred by authorities.

“However, some patients are finding difficulty in getting beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of BBMP. This is causing a lot of hardship to patients,” Kumar stated.

“Therefore, it is mandatory that all hospitals registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act should display at the reception counter bed allocation display board.”

The display board should have the hospital’s name, the total number of beds and the total number of beds allocated for Covid-19 patients referred by the BBMP, the notification said.

“The above data must corroborate with the data of the central bed allocation system of BBMP,” Kumar stated.

“The availability of essential medicines and provision of help desk in all hospitals for Covid-19 positive persons shall also be provided,” he stated, adding that non-compliance would attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act.