Karnataka private schools dispute claim of record admission in govt schools

Private school managements have disputed the Karnataka government’s data about the record admissions in government schools, stating that they have not issued such a large number of transfer certificates (TCs).

According to the data provided by the Department of Public Instruction, more than 16 lakh students have been enrolled at state government schools in the last 15 days since the admissions started for the current academic year.

The private school management representatives called it “false data”. According to them, none of them has issued so many transfer certificates so far and even during the previous academic year. They said many schools, including the private schools, have not uploaded admission data on the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) as the admissions were ongoing.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “If the state government is claiming 16 lakh admissions in the last 15 days, then we, the private schools, should have issued that many transfer certificates. But, that is not true.”

According to Shashi Kumar and other representatives of the private schools, the 16 lakh includes those promoted to the next class at government schools during the previous academic year. “While saying admissions have increased, the government must show the new admission data and not calculate on those who have been promoted last year,” the principal of a private unaided school in Bengaluru said.

The private schools even urged the government not to mislead the parents by giving such false data. “Some government school teachers have gone to the extent where they are provoking parents to get the transfer certificate from the private school, and they are even trying to rob the one available on the digital platform of the department,” the private school representatives alleged.

However, the private school managements said a few parents took transfer certificates from private schools. “These cases are reported mainly in rural areas where the private schools have been closed, and students from Kannada medium private schools are migrating to government schools. Apart from this, the parents, who have not paid the previous year fees, are trying to take advantage by withdrawing their kids from private schools. But these numbers will definitely not be 16 lakh,” Shashi Kumar mentioned.

Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar was not available for comments.