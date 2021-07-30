Karnataka private schools stop online classes condemning attack on office bearer

Hundreds of private unaided schools across Karnataka have stopped online classes on Friday condemning the attack on D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

Many schools have reportedly sent out messages to parents and a few of them have even issued an open statement announcing a day-long ‘Bandh’ and stopping of online classes on Friday. Dr Supreeth, secretary and principal, Oxford Independent PU college and a member of KAMS said, "We have given a bandh call and requested all institutions, regardless of affiliation to boards, to stop online classes."

On Thursday night at around 9 pm, a gang of three unknown miscreants attacked Shashi Kumar with lethal weapons in front of his house in Mutyalanagar in Jalahalli limits of North Bengaluru.