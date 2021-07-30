Karnataka pvt schools condemn attack on KAMS Gen Secy

Karnataka private schools stop online classes condemning attack on office bearer

Many schools have reportedly sent out messages to parents and a few of them have even issued an open statement announcing a day-long ‘Bandh’

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2021, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 10:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

Hundreds of private unaided schools across Karnataka have stopped online classes on Friday condemning the attack on D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS). 

Many schools have reportedly sent out messages to parents and a few of them have even issued an open statement announcing a day-long ‘Bandh’ and stopping of online classes on Friday. Dr Supreeth, secretary and principal, Oxford Independent PU college and a member of KAMS said, "We have given a bandh call and requested all institutions, regardless of affiliation to boards, to stop online classes." 

On Thursday night at around 9 pm, a gang of three unknown miscreants attacked Shashi Kumar with lethal weapons in front of his house in Mutyalanagar in Jalahalli limits of North Bengaluru.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Education
protest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

 