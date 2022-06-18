Karnataka PU results: 61.88% students clear exams

More than 4.22 lakh students have cleared the Karnataka second-year Pre-University exams whose results were announced here Saturday.

Of the total 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exams, 4,22,966 or 61.88% have cleared the exams. This pass percentage is .08% more than the previous year.

The results available on www.karresults.nic.in will be sent to the registered mobile number of the students via SMS.

Swetha Bhimashankar Bairyakonda and Madiwalra Sahana from Indu PU College in Ballari topped the Arts stream with 594 for 600 marks.

In Commerce, four students emerged as toppers: Manava Vinay, Jain PU College, Jaynagar; Akash from St Claret PU College, Bengaluru; Neha from SBGNS PUC College, Chikkaballapur; and Nilu Singh from BGS PU College, Bengaluru scored 596 for 600.

In Science, it was Simran Sesharao from the RV PU College in Bengaluru who topped with 598 for 600.

Dakshina Kannada district stands on top with 88.02% students passing the exams followed by Udupi with 86.38%, Vijayapura with 77.14% and Bengaluru South with 76.24%.

Releasing the results, Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh requested students who could not do well to be calm. "Students should be sportive and mentally strong about the results. There will be supplementary exams soon," he said.