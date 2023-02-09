Karnataka: PU revaluation results valid even with 1-mark variation

Beginning the 2023 March examinations, the revaluation results of the second-year PU courses will be valid even in case of a one-mark difference. Till now, the results were considered only if there was a variation of six marks.
In a statement released on Thursday, Minister for School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh said the measure is part of the reforms brought into the evaluation system.
"In this competitive world, even a single mark is important for students. This is one of the student-friendly measures we have introduced," Nagesh said.
The department would soon bring an amendment to the Karnataka Pre-university Education State-level Public Examination Rules, 1997 in this regard.
This was one of the long-pending demands of the students, parents and other stakeholders, including the elected representatives. The issue was discussed in the Legislative Assembly and Council several times.
