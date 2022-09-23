Karnataka quota demands: CM Basavaraj Bommai to call all-party meeting

An all-party meeting will be convened to discuss the next steps on fulfilling reservation demands made by scheduled castes and tribes, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Assembly on Friday.

"The all-party meeting will be convened in the next one week," Bommai said in a suo motu statement to the Assembly.

Bommai said he wants to take everyone into confidence before taking a decision on reservation demands made by various communities that are exerting pressure on the government.

In July 2020, the Justice HN Nagmohan Das Commission submitted its report to the government recommending hiking quota for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

In March 2021, the government constituted a committee under Justice Subhash Adi to examine whether or not the Panchamasali Lingayats can be included under Category 2A, indicate how the Justice HN Nagmohan Das Commission on SC/ST reservation can be implemented, recommend how Kurubas can be included as ST and prescribe how Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas can be included in the central OBC list.

"Both committees have given their report. Since these are constitutional and legal matters, I want to call an all-party meeting," Bommai said.

The government, Bommai said, is "sympathetic" towards reservation demands made by various communities. "Our government is committed to giving justice to the communities. We want to meet their demands," he said.

Bommai also urged Valmiki Gurupeetha seer Prasannananda Swami to call off his hunger strike demanding ST quota hike. Apparently, the pontiff has been protesting for over 200 days now.