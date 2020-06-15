KRS urges K'taka govt to start Jan-Dec academic year

Karnataka Rajya Shivsena urges govt to start Jan-Dec academic year for schools

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  Jun 15 2020
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 15:03 ist

Karnataka Rajya Shivsena (KRS) has suggested the State Government change the academic year from existing one to January to December with a revised syllabus from next year, in the background of the COVID-19 situation, and any plan for online education this time should be dropped, as it would trouble rural students a lot.

"Students should be allowed to get prepared for the next education, without online education, as the government cannot arrange smartphones for all students," Karnataka Rajya Shivsena president Kumar Hakari opined.

Due to the lockdown, teachers of many private schools are in serious trouble, and therefore, special package or salary should be arranged for them, he demanded.

The recent amendment to the land reforms act would help only real estate businessmen, and small landholders will disappear. This amendment should be dropped immediately, he added.

"I will contest for Karnataka West Graduates Constituency elections of the Legislative Council. I have already started meeting voters and using our networks, while social media is also being used for campaigning, Hakari added.

