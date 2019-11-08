Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists surrender

In the wake of statewide protest called by the Indian Medical Association, activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike a pro-Kannada organisation, surrendered before the VV Puram police on Friday in connection with a complaint filed by Victoria Hospital chief medical superintendent Satish alleged misbehaviour and assault on junior doctors at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital last week.

"Karave activists including Ashwini Gowda who led the group during the incident and 12 others came to office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jayanagar and surrenders themselves and police took them to custody for questioning. All will be produced before the magistrate," said ACP VV Puram.

The activists planned to meet city police commissioner before the surrender but commissioner told them to appear before south DCP. The police took all of them to Victoria Hospital for medical tests before producing before a magistrate court, officer added.

Karave chief Narayana Gowda said that we are concerned about the difficulty caused to the people due doctors protest at various hospitals in the city and the state so activists surrenders themselves and we are ready to face legal action and we cooperate for the investigation.