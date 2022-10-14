Karnataka ranks sixth in Public Affairs Index 2022

Karnataka was adjudged the sixth rank among 18 large states in the Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2022 rankings which were released on Friday.

The Public Affairs Centre (PAC), a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit think tank, evaluated the governance of all the states against 22 indicators under three themes: economic justice, political justice, and social justice.

G Gurucharan, director of the Public Affairs Centre, said the study for the year 2022 had adopted the constitutionally mandated framework of the roles and responsibilities of the states in India as the basis to assess the quality and adequacy of their governance performance.

“The themes, sub-themes, and indicators used to measure the governance performance of the states are drawn primarily from the constitution of India,” he said.

Karnataka has been ranked among the poor-performing states in some sectors of governance, especially in its initiatives to ensure social justice where it has secured the 10th rank.

Social justice was assessed based on nine indicators which included access to clean cooking fuel, land degradation, premature mortality, and households with improved sanitation services.

However, Karnataka was among the top-performing states in the economic justice assessment and secured the third rank. Karnataka’s good performance in this category was attributed to high labour productivity, assurance of standard of living to wage workers, and low rates of unemployment.

In the assessment of political justice, the state performed satisfactorily to obtain the 8th rank. The rankings of political justice were drawn from five indicators which included crime rate, police efficiency, and functional devolution.

In terms of the overall rankings, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala emerged top three performers. Dr A Ravindra, chairperson of PAC, said that the PAI 2022 reminds the states and centre of the spirit of the constitution. “It should spur the states towards greater people-centred governance,” he said.

V Sudhish Pai, a senior advocate, said that the constitution represents a charter of power granted by liberty and not a charter of liberty granted by power. “PAI 2022 seeks to assess the performance of governments in striving to provide good governance and achieve the constitutional vision of justice,” he said.