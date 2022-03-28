Karnataka 2nd in most number of street kids in India

Karnataka ranks third in highest number of kids living alone on Indian streets

According to the data, the total number of identified street children in the state is 1,206

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 28 2022, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Karnataka has the third highest number of children living alone on the streets of the state.

According to 2020 data presented by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Karnataka has over 105 children living alone on the streets. The state ranks third in the entire country, only behind Uttar Pradesh (270), and Tamil Nadu (120).

Street children can be divided into three categories- children living on the streets with their families, children who stay on the streets in the day and are back home at night with their families who reside in a nearby slum/hutments, and children without support living on the streets all alone.

According to the data, the total number of identified street children in the state is 1,206, the second-highest among the southern states, only behind Tamil Nadu, which has a total of 1,703 street children.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Women and Child Development
children
Tamil Nadu

