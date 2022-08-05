'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneeth on Rajyotsava Day

The Karnataka government has decided to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1.

Making this announcement after inaugurating the Independence Day Flower Show at the Lalbagh Glass House, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony.

"Members of (thespian) Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner," Bommai added.

The flower show is being held annually since 1922. It has been attracting huge crowds every year. "This year it is even more attractive because the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is set to attract lakhs of people over the next 10 days," Bommai said.

The flower show has been organised as a tribute to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. The chief minister lauded the efforts of Horticulture Minister Munirathna and officials of department for the good work.