Karnataka receives 99.7% more rain than normal in first 11 days of July

The torrential downpour over the past fortnight meant that the state has received almost two times the rainfall during the period, throwing life out of gear in the Coastal and Malnad region.

Against an average of 92.2 mm rainfall for the July 1 to 11 period, Karnataka has recorded 184.1 mm rainfall, a departure from the normal of 99.7%. Coastal Karnataka has received 847.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 397.8 mm, while Malnad districts have received 411.2 mm against a normal of 212.7 mm.

South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka regions too received heavy rainfall. While the south received 45.2 mm rainfall against an average of 23.3 mm, north Karnataka received 66.7 mm rainfall against an average of 36.4 mm.

After a week-long red alert for the coastal and Malnad region, an orange alert will continue for the region till Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre data, save for Bengaluru Urban district - which has received normal rainfall for the period - all the other districts have recorded excess rainfall. Of this, rainfall in 25 districts is classified as large excess - 60% or more than normal rainfall, while five districts have recorded excess rainfall - excess rainfall between 20 to 59%.

Reservoir level

Heavy downpour in the Kaveri catchment area meant that Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam in the Mandya district was close to achieving full capacity - a phenomenon generally observed in late July or the first fortnight of August. As of Wednesday morning, authorities had increased outflows from the reservoir to compensate for the inflow. Outflow was 50,573 cusec against an inflow of 50,467 cusec.

Another major dam, Almatti located in the Bagalkot district was receiving an inflow of 81,910 cusec. Tungabhadra dam was 88% of its full capacity and was receiving an inflow of 90,905 cusec.