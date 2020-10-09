Karnataka records 10,913 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka records 10,913 new infections, Bengaluru reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 09 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 03:28 ist
Karnataka on Friday reported 10,913 new cases of Covid-19 and 114 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 6,90,269 and the death toll to 9,789.

This is the third consecutive day that the state has reported over 10,000 new infections in a single day.

The day also saw 9,091 patients getting discharged after recovery. The total number of recoveries, as on October 9, stands at 5,61,610.

Bengaluru Urban saw yet another single-day tally of 5,000-plus infections.  Friday's case count swelled the state capital's tally to 2,72,371. Of which, 62,104 are active cases.

Mysuru continued to see a surge in Covid cases with 826 new infections on Friday. Hassan recorded 489 fresh cases followed by Davangere 450 and Chitradurga 418. 

A total of 57,39,530 samples have been tested, so far. A record 1,09,980 tests, including 49,618 rapid antigen tests, were carried out across the state in the last 24 hours.

 

 

