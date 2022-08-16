Karnataka records 1,121 Covid-19 cases

Karnataka recorded 1,121 Covid-19 cases on August 15, taking the state's active caseload to 9,880, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Tuesday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 7.59%. Of the 1,121 cases, 812 were recorded in Bengaluru.

Five deaths were reported - two in Dharwad, and one each in Bengaluru, Bagalkot and Kolar. With this, the state's total Covid deaths is now 40,152.

A total of 14,766 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 1,711 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,83,536.