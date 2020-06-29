Karnataka records 1,267 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka registered a staggering 1,267 cases on Sunday, with state capital Bengaluru notching up a grim landmark of 783 new infections, a clear sign that the infectious disease is tightening its grip on the tech hub.

The state also saw 16 new deaths, the highest in a single day so far.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

No other district came close to Bengaluru on Sunday. To put it into perspective, the district with the next highest tally was Dakshina Kannada, which saw a paltry 97 cases.

Neither the BBMP nor the Department of Health and Family Welfare has so far released an official statement about the high number of cases. Officials and experts, however, said there were several factors involved.

Dr. Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist on the State Covid Task Force, told DH that the numbers were part of a surge in cases in Bengaluru predicted to start on June 21.

Since that time, the city has seen 2,238 new cases, a figure which has eclipsed the city’s cumulative totals from March 9 to June 20, during which a total of 1,086 cases were registered. In fact, Karnataka’s tally has increased by 51.6% since June 21, as the number of total cases touched 13,190 on Sunday.

“The surge had been expected because of relaxations to the lockdown,” Dr Babu said. He added that the situation had been worsened as a large percentage of the population was not practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

The disease has been witnessing exponential growth. By March 31, Karnataka had recorded its 100th Covid case. Less than a month later, on April 25, it registered its 500th case while the 1,000th case arrived on May 15. This came during the period of Lockdown 3.0, which saw interstate travel open up

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 28

On June 6, the state saw its 5,000th case. Two days later, Unlock 1.0 came into place. By June 24, the caseload had hit 10,000.

Meanwhile, the closure of labs at Nimhans and the BMCRI could result in more cases being revealed in the days to come. Both labs were testing 1,000 samples and have been closed for a week now after a staffer at each location tested positive.