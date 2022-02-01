Karnataka records 14,366 Covid cases, positivity rate at 13.45%

K'taka records 14,366 Covid cases, positivity at 13.45%

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 21:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The state recorded 14,366 new Covid-19 cases, 58 fatalities and 60,914 discharges on Tuesday.

While the positivity rate stood at 13.45%, the case fatality rate was 0.40%.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 6,685 cases, Belagavi 1,081, Mysuru 777, Dharwad 633, Tumakuru 573 and Uttara Kannada 551 cases.

While Bengaluru Urban district recorded nine deaths, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru recorded seven each, Mandya five, Udupi four, Shivamogga three, Bagalkot, Davangere, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Raichur and Ramanagara two each.

About 1,06,799 samples were tested and 2,38,026 vaccine doses were administered.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

