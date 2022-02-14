Karnataka records 1,568 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,568 new cases of Covid-19 and 25 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,28,237 and death toll to 39,665.

There were 6,025 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,57,323, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 754 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,089 people being discharged and five virus-related deaths.

Covid numbers in Karnataka today:

◾New cases in State: 1,568

◾New cases in B'lore: 754

◾Positivity rate in State: 2.25%

◾Discharges: 6,025

◾Active cases: State- 31,215; B'lore- 13k

◾Deaths:25 (B'lore- 5)

◾Tests: 69,546#COVID19 #COVID — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 14, 2022

The total number of active cases across the state is now 31,215. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.25 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.59 per cent.

Of the 25 deaths, five are from Bengaluru Urban; Belagavi, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Dahrwad, Tumakuru and Udupi (two each), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga recorded the second highest number of cases with 91, Mysuru 78, Belagavi 63, Dakshina Kannada 55, Ballari 50, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,71,622 cases, Mysuru 2,28,661 and Tumakuru 1,59,246.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,35,33,019 crore samples have been tested, of which 69,546 were on Monday alone.

