Karnataka records 1,875 Covid infections, 25 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,875 fresh Covid-19 infections and 25 deaths taking the total cases and toll to 29,06,999 and 36,587 respectively, the Health department said.

There were 24,144 active cases in the state while as many as 1,502 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 28,46,244.

Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka emerged as the number one Covid-19 hotspot on Sunday with the maximum 410 fresh infections and six fatalities.

With 409 fresh Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban district stood second.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

However, with eight fatalities, the city topped among the rest of the districts of the state.

The city has so far reported 12,27,748 infections and 15,880 deaths.

There were 8,553 active cases.

Other districts in the state too reported infections including 162 in Udupi, 146 in Mysuru, 108 in Hassan, 83 in Kodagu and 65 each in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

According to the media bulletin, there were fatalities in nine districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Kolar.

There were zero fatalities in 21 districts in Karnataka on Sunday.

There were zero infections and zero fatalities in Bagalkote.

The state conducted 1,55,048 Covid tests including 1,24,295 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.88 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

There were 1,02,120 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.06 crore.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.20 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.33 per cent, the department said.