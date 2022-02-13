Karnataka records 2,372 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 2,372 new cases of Covid-19 and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,26,669 and toll to 39,640.

There were 5,395 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,51,298, a Health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 1,059 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,501 people being discharged and 7 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 35,697. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.13 per cent.

Daily new cases in Bengaluru fall to 1k today:

◾New cases in State: 2,372

◾New cases in B'lore: 1,059

◾Positivity rate: State - 2.31%; Blore - 2.09%

◾Discharges: 5,395

◾Active cases: State- 35,697; B'lore- 14k

◾Deaths:27 (B'lore- 7)

◾Tests: 1,02,279#COVID — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 13, 2022

Of the 27 deaths, 7 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 4, Dakshina Kannada 3, Davangere, Dharwad and Tumakuru 2, followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 148, Ballari 112, Belagavi 96, Dakshina Kannada 92, Tumakuru 74, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,70,868 cases, Mysuru 2,28,583 and Tumakuru 1,59,209.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.34 crore samples have been tested, of which 1,02,279 were on Sunday alone.

